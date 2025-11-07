More than 1,400 citizens from over three dozen African countries have been identified as fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a statement by Kyiv's foreign minister on Friday. This reflects Russia's strategy of augmenting its invading force with foreign fighters, sometimes under false pretenses.

Andriy Sybiha, a Ukrainian official, accused Russia of luring African recruits into signing contracts, warning that these agreements are akin to 'death sentences.' He called on African governments to alert their citizens, stating that foreign fighters face a grim destiny in the Russian military. Calls these recruits 'cannon fodder' instantly dispatched to perilous missions.

Both South Africa and Kenya have responded, with South Africa pledging to investigate how 17 of its nationals ended up with mercenary forces, and Kenya reporting that its citizens have been detained in Russian military camps. Despite these reports, the total number of African recruits might exceed the reported 1,436, hailing from 36 countries, with most foreign mercenaries captured during their initial combat missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)