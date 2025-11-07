Bengaluru Restaurant Barred from Using 'Carnatic' Brand Name

A Bengaluru restaurant has been ordered by the court to cease using the name 'Carnatic.' The ruling comes in response to a trademark infringement suit filed by Carnatic Cafe based in Delhi.

Presiding over the case, District Judge Neelam Singh concluded that the Bengaluru establishment, under the banner of Lemonpepper Hospitality Pvt Ltd, violated trademark rights held by Carnatic Cafe.

The court's decisive order, dated October 29, restrains the defendants from using the 'Carnatic' brand or any closely resembling mark for their restaurant services, also barring use of the domain www.carnaticrestaurant.com. Financial compensation of Rs 60,000, covering damages and court costs, was awarded to Carnatic Cafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)