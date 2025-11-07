Shocking Incident: Man Burned by Minors in Dispute
A 20-year-old man named Mahboob was allegedly tied to a pole and set on fire by three minors after a verbal altercation. He suffered severe burns and is hospitalized. Police are investigating, as suspicions arise from CCTV footage showing Mahboob purchasing petrol prior to the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, a 20-year-old named Mahboob was allegedly set on fire by three minors following a disagreement. The shocking event unfolded in the Mustafabad Nai Basti area after Mahboob attended Friday prayers.
Police reports indicate that the altercation began on Thursday at a local mosque. On Friday, the situation escalated when the minors reportedly ignited the victim by tying him to a pole and dousing him in petrol. Mahboob, who suffered extensive burns, managed to free himself as the ropes were consumed by flames.
Authorities are delving into the complexities of this disturbing case. Despite initial claims, surveillance footage presents a different narrative, highlighting suspicions around Mahboob's prior purchase of petrol. Investigations continue to piece together the sequence of events and uncover underlying motives.
- READ MORE ON:
- burn
- incident
- Mustafabad
- Islamnagar
- altercation
- police
- petrol
- suspicious
- inquiry
- investigation
ALSO READ
Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy
Narcotics Trafficker With International Ties Seized by Rajasthan Police
Controversial Rifle Sale: U.S. Arms Used by Notorious Brazilian Police Unit
Delhi Police Nab Four in Robbery: Cash and Car Recovered
Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation