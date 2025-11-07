Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Man Burned by Minors in Dispute

A 20-year-old man named Mahboob was allegedly tied to a pole and set on fire by three minors after a verbal altercation. He suffered severe burns and is hospitalized. Police are investigating, as suspicions arise from CCTV footage showing Mahboob purchasing petrol prior to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badaun(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:50 IST
Shocking Incident: Man Burned by Minors in Dispute
Mahboob
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, a 20-year-old named Mahboob was allegedly set on fire by three minors following a disagreement. The shocking event unfolded in the Mustafabad Nai Basti area after Mahboob attended Friday prayers.

Police reports indicate that the altercation began on Thursday at a local mosque. On Friday, the situation escalated when the minors reportedly ignited the victim by tying him to a pole and dousing him in petrol. Mahboob, who suffered extensive burns, managed to free himself as the ropes were consumed by flames.

Authorities are delving into the complexities of this disturbing case. Despite initial claims, surveillance footage presents a different narrative, highlighting suspicions around Mahboob's prior purchase of petrol. Investigations continue to piece together the sequence of events and uncover underlying motives.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

 India
2
European Shares Drop Amid Market Jitters and ITV-Sky Media Talks

European Shares Drop Amid Market Jitters and ITV-Sky Media Talks

 Global
3
Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

 India
4
Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025