Shocking Incident: Man Burned by Minors in Dispute

In a harrowing incident, a 20-year-old named Mahboob was allegedly set on fire by three minors following a disagreement. The shocking event unfolded in the Mustafabad Nai Basti area after Mahboob attended Friday prayers.

Police reports indicate that the altercation began on Thursday at a local mosque. On Friday, the situation escalated when the minors reportedly ignited the victim by tying him to a pole and dousing him in petrol. Mahboob, who suffered extensive burns, managed to free himself as the ropes were consumed by flames.

Authorities are delving into the complexities of this disturbing case. Despite initial claims, surveillance footage presents a different narrative, highlighting suspicions around Mahboob's prior purchase of petrol. Investigations continue to piece together the sequence of events and uncover underlying motives.