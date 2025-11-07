Left Menu

Supreme Court Stresses Urgent Stray Dog Control Amid Rising Bite Incidents

The Supreme Court has highlighted the growing threat posed by stray dogs to public safety, tourism, and India's global image. Addressing a stray dog attack on a foreigner, it criticized ineffective implementation of sterilization laws and directed immediate relocation of strays to shelters after vaccination.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about public safety and tourism due to rising stray dog attacks in India, affecting the country's image globally.

A bench of justices cited an incident involving a Welsh entrepreneur bitten by a stray dog in Bengaluru. It pointed out the issue's impact on public safety and tourism, urging an urgent solution to this menace.

The court directed immediate measures to relocate stray dogs to designated shelters post-sterilization and vaccination, emphasizing the need for effective sterilization programs and better waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

