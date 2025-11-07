Supreme Court Stresses Urgent Stray Dog Control Amid Rising Bite Incidents
The Supreme Court has highlighted the growing threat posed by stray dogs to public safety, tourism, and India's global image. Addressing a stray dog attack on a foreigner, it criticized ineffective implementation of sterilization laws and directed immediate relocation of strays to shelters after vaccination.
The Supreme Court has raised concerns about public safety and tourism due to rising stray dog attacks in India, affecting the country's image globally.
A bench of justices cited an incident involving a Welsh entrepreneur bitten by a stray dog in Bengaluru. It pointed out the issue's impact on public safety and tourism, urging an urgent solution to this menace.
The court directed immediate measures to relocate stray dogs to designated shelters post-sterilization and vaccination, emphasizing the need for effective sterilization programs and better waste management.
