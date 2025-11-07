Monkey Menace in South Delhi: Rising Concerns Amid Political Criticism

A disturbing incident involving a three-month-old baby whose eye was gouged out by a monkey has sparked an outcry in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. AAP MLA from Deoli, Prem Chauhan, criticized the BJP-led municipal corporation for failing to tackle this escalating issue.

Chauhan described a climate of fear gripping residents, alleging that the BJP's indifference to the monkey attacks is alarming. "In places like Neem Chowk and Bihari Chowk, the terror caused by monkeys has confined people to their homes," he elaborated during a press conference.

While attacks continue, Chauhan slammed the BJP-ruled MCD for inaction beyond mere paperwork, disputing claims of allocating funds for monkey-catching efforts. He threatened a massive AAP protest if no action is taken to curb the 'monkey terror'.

(With inputs from agencies.)