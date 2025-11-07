Cigarette-Smuggling Syndicate Busted from Assam to Delhi

Authorities have successfully dismantled a significant cigarette-smuggling ring spanning from Myanmar, through key northeastern states, all the way to Delhi. Acting on credible intelligence, officers seized contraband worth Rs 31 lakh and arrested four individuals believed to be pivotal to the operation.

The syndicate ingeniously transported the illicit cigarettes, which lacked mandatory health warnings, via a network that cunningly intertwined legitimate goods carriers with fake identities and digital transactions to remain under the radar. The operation spanned several northeastern states before culminating in Delhi, a nodal point for distribution.

Initial arrests at Mori Gate led to the apprehension of transport operators and key facilitators, including Santosh and Mantosh in Delhi, and Kishore in Assam. Police efforts are now concentrated on tracing the financial web supporting this smuggling network and anticipating further arrests in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)