Cigarette-Smuggling Syndicate Busted from Assam to Delhi

Police dismantled a cigarette-smuggling network operating from Myanmar through Assam to Delhi, arresting four individuals. Contraband worth Rs 31 lakh was seized. The syndicate used fake identities and digital payments to transport goods, evading warnings required by law. Further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:42 IST
  • India

Authorities have successfully dismantled a significant cigarette-smuggling ring spanning from Myanmar, through key northeastern states, all the way to Delhi. Acting on credible intelligence, officers seized contraband worth Rs 31 lakh and arrested four individuals believed to be pivotal to the operation.

The syndicate ingeniously transported the illicit cigarettes, which lacked mandatory health warnings, via a network that cunningly intertwined legitimate goods carriers with fake identities and digital transactions to remain under the radar. The operation spanned several northeastern states before culminating in Delhi, a nodal point for distribution.

Initial arrests at Mori Gate led to the apprehension of transport operators and key facilitators, including Santosh and Mantosh in Delhi, and Kishore in Assam. Police efforts are now concentrated on tracing the financial web supporting this smuggling network and anticipating further arrests in the coming days.

