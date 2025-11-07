Justice Served: Teacher Faces Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime
A court has sentenced Mainuddin Ansari, a teacher, to life imprisonment for raping a minor student. Convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Ansari was fined Rs 5.25 lakh. The crime occurred in April 2025, and the court ruled for the victim's compensation.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark judgment, a local court sentenced a male teacher to life imprisonment for abhorrent crimes against a minor student, handing him a substantial fine of Rs 5.25 lakh.
The former district vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association, Mainuddin Ansari, was found guilty by Special Judge Dinesh Kumar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
According to the FIR from April 8, 2025, Ansari lured a minor student into his room, where the assault occurred. The court directed part of the fine to be used as compensation for the victim, while Ansari faces the consequences of his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- teacher
- crime
- conviction
- justice
- imprisonment
- sexual offence
- minort
- UP
- compensation
ALSO READ
Former Polish Justice Minister Faces Legal Battles Amid Political Turmoil
Azam Khan Acquitted: Justice Prevails Over Allegations
Justice Served: Arrests Made in Decade-Long Evade
Revamping Consumer Justice: AI and Technology Lead the Charge
Justice Delayed: The Supreme Court's Push for Compensation to Rape Victims