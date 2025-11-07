Left Menu

Justice Served: Teacher Faces Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

A court has sentenced Mainuddin Ansari, a teacher, to life imprisonment for raping a minor student. Convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Ansari was fined Rs 5.25 lakh. The crime occurred in April 2025, and the court ruled for the victim's compensation.

In a landmark judgment, a local court sentenced a male teacher to life imprisonment for abhorrent crimes against a minor student, handing him a substantial fine of Rs 5.25 lakh.

The former district vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association, Mainuddin Ansari, was found guilty by Special Judge Dinesh Kumar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the FIR from April 8, 2025, Ansari lured a minor student into his room, where the assault occurred. The court directed part of the fine to be used as compensation for the victim, while Ansari faces the consequences of his actions.

