Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment
Azerbaijan will not deploy peacekeepers to Gaza unless hostilities between Israel and Hamas cease entirely. This stance was communicated by an Azerbaijani government source amid discussions on forming a 20,000-strong International Stabilization Force. Any decision would require parliamentary approval, yet no draft bill exists presently.
The decision, emphasizing troop safety, would need Azerbaijani parliamentary approval, although no proposal has been drafted yet, according to the head of the parliamentary security committee. The Azerbaijani foreign ministry declined to comment on potential conditions for participation.
The U.S. has drafted a United Nations resolution for the International Stabilization Force to use necessary measures to stabilize Gaza. However, Hamas's agreement to disarm remains uncertain, as it has previously rejected such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
