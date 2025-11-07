Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

Azerbaijan has expressed its unwillingness to send peacekeepers to Gaza unless fighting between Israel and Hamas halts entirely, an Azerbaijani government source told Reuters. This comes amid international negotiations led by the U.S. for a peacekeeping force of about 20,000 troops in Gaza.

The decision, emphasizing troop safety, would need Azerbaijani parliamentary approval, although no proposal has been drafted yet, according to the head of the parliamentary security committee. The Azerbaijani foreign ministry declined to comment on potential conditions for participation.

The U.S. has drafted a United Nations resolution for the International Stabilization Force to use necessary measures to stabilize Gaza. However, Hamas's agreement to disarm remains uncertain, as it has previously rejected such actions.

