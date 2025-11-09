Left Menu

Anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway at dozens of places

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday extended the ongoing crackdown against terror operatives to different areas across Jammu, targeting local terrorists operating from Pakistan and their overground workers (OGWs), officials said.

A massive search and cordon operation is underway at dozens of places in Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri districts, they said.

On Saturday, scores of suspected persons were called for questioning amid a massive anti-terrorist operation in Doda district of Jammu.

The searches were intensified as intelligence reports suggest that terrorists operating in the higher reaches are looking for safe hideouts in the plains for the winter.

Police continued its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and conducted massive cordon and search operations at multiple locations in Banihal and Gool areas in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the close supervision of Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing out the suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals, and tightening security around vulnerable areas, the spokesperson said.

During the operations, he said houses of relatives and known associates of active J-K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and OGWs were put under search.

The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported, the spokesman said.

He said the drives were conducted by joint teams of the police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with duty magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district.

The operations were carried out in an organised manner without causing any inconvenience to the general public, the spokesperson said.

He said such operations are a part of ongoing preventive and intelligence-based measures to ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed.

Police remain committed to neutralising any anti-national network and ensuring the safety of all citizens, the spokesperson said, requesting the public at large to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information regarding suspicious movements or persons in their areas.

He assured that the identity of the informants would be kept confidential.

In Kishtwar, the spokesperson said the raids were conducted at multiple locations in the subdivisions of Kishtwar, Chatroo and Marwah.

He said security forces carried out raids at 25 houses across Doda, each belonging to families having at least one member presently camping in PoK.

During the searches, police teams seized several mobile phones and other materials to trace the evidence of any anti-national activities.

