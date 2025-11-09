3 teenagers feared drowned in Ganga river in UP
Three teenage boys are feared drowned in the Ganga river on Sunday while taking a ritual bath after performing cremation of an elderly relative, police said.According to officials, the victims were identified as Aditya Jaiswal 17, Mandol Maddheshiya 16, and Kundan Maurya 16, all residents of Bahadurganj Bazar. After the cremation, the boys went to Posta Ghat in Ghazipur city to take a dip in the Ganga as part of post-cremation rituals.
- Country:
- India
Three teenage boys are feared drowned in the Ganga river on Sunday while taking a ritual bath after performing cremation of an elderly relative, police said.
According to officials, the victims were identified as Aditya Jaiswal (17), Mandol Maddheshiya (16), and Kundan Maurya (16), all residents of Bahadurganj Bazar. They attended the cremation of their elderly relative. After the cremation, the boys went to Posta Ghat in Ghazipur city to take a dip in the Ganga as part of post-cremation rituals. While bathing, they ventured into deep water and were swept away, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Mahendra Singh, said that a search operation is underway to locate the missing boys.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Clash at Ganga Mela: Pilgrims Attack Police in Hapur
Ganga Utsav in Ayodhya: A Celebration of River Conservation and Unity
Ayodhya Ganga Utsav: A Confluence of Culture and Conservation
Millions Immerse in Ganga at Haridwar on Kartik Purnima
Varanasi Shines Bright: Dev Deepawali Celebrations Illuminate Ganga Ghats