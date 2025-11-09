3 teenagers feared drowned in Ganga river in UP

Three teenage boys are feared drowned in the Ganga river on Sunday while taking a ritual bath after performing cremation of an elderly relative, police said.

According to officials, the victims were identified as Aditya Jaiswal (17), Mandol Maddheshiya (16), and Kundan Maurya (16), all residents of Bahadurganj Bazar. They attended the cremation of their elderly relative. After the cremation, the boys went to Posta Ghat in Ghazipur city to take a dip in the Ganga as part of post-cremation rituals. While bathing, they ventured into deep water and were swept away, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Mahendra Singh, said that a search operation is underway to locate the missing boys.

