Two men held for murders following police encounter in UP

Two men accused of killing two persons in separate incidents within a span of five days were arrested following an encounter with police here, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team cordoned off the Ganga canal embankment near the railway bridge and the ordinance factory jungle in Muradnagar on Saturday night. On spotting the police, the two suspects opened fire in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated and injured one of the accused. ''One of the accused, identified as Harish Tyagi (45), a resident of Govind Puri Colony in Modinagar, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. His associate, Sandip, managed to escape initially but was later caught unhurt,'' said DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

During interrogation, Harish confessed to having killed Anil, with whom he had a dispute, on October 27 after serving him liquor mixed with sedatives.

He further admitted to killing a truck driver on October 31 in the Hisali-Surya Vihar Colony area using the same method of spiking his drink with intoxicants and then bludgeoning him to death with a brick before robbing him of cash.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, a used cartridge, an empty cartridge, and a knife from the accused. Harish, who already has cases registered under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act, has now been booked for murder and other offences.

Both accused have been sent to jail under relevant sections of law, DCP Tiwari added.

