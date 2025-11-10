Karnataka Cracks Down on Prisons' Illegal Activities
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has warned against illegal activities in state prisons, reaffirming the government's stance against lax management. This follows media reports on inmates accessing banned items, prompting a crackdown and possible dismissals of responsible staff. The Chief Minister has also expressed concern over the issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's government is taking decisive action against illicit activities occurring within its prisons, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced.
Reports revealed inmates accessing contraband like drugs and cellphones in Bengaluru Central Prison. In response, a high-level meeting has been convened, with the Chief Minister expressing grave concerns.
Authorities are poised to act, suspending officials and ordering further investigations. Parameshwara emphasized accountability among prison heads to ensure order and uphold legal standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Jail Scandal Unveils VIP Treatment for Inmates
Bengaluru Cyber Fraud: Hackers Divert Rs 2.16 Crore in Deceptive Email Scam
Karnataka BJP objects to offering of Namaz at Bengaluru Airport
Customs nab two people at Bengaluru airport, seize exotic wildlife species and Rs 1 cr ganja
Minister orders probe into viral videos of inmates using phones, TV in Bengaluru jail