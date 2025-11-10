Karnataka Cracks Down on Prisons' Illegal Activities

Karnataka's government is taking decisive action against illicit activities occurring within its prisons, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced.

Reports revealed inmates accessing contraband like drugs and cellphones in Bengaluru Central Prison. In response, a high-level meeting has been convened, with the Chief Minister expressing grave concerns.

Authorities are poised to act, suspending officials and ordering further investigations. Parameshwara emphasized accountability among prison heads to ensure order and uphold legal standards.

