Karnataka Cracks Down on Prisons' Illegal Activities

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has warned against illegal activities in state prisons, reaffirming the government's stance against lax management. This follows media reports on inmates accessing banned items, prompting a crackdown and possible dismissals of responsible staff. The Chief Minister has also expressed concern over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:22 IST
Karnataka's government is taking decisive action against illicit activities occurring within its prisons, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced.

Reports revealed inmates accessing contraband like drugs and cellphones in Bengaluru Central Prison. In response, a high-level meeting has been convened, with the Chief Minister expressing grave concerns.

Authorities are poised to act, suspending officials and ordering further investigations. Parameshwara emphasized accountability among prison heads to ensure order and uphold legal standards.

