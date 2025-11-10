Controversy Erupts As Indonesia Declares Suharto National Hero
Indonesia has named former dictator Suharto a national hero, sparking outrage from rights groups who cite his human rights abuses and corruption during 32 years in power. Suharto's contributions to independence and poverty alleviation were acknowledged, despite allegations of brutality and corruption remaining unproven.
Indonesia declared former dictator Suharto a national hero, igniting backlash from rights groups. Critics argue the honor whitewashes his regime's human rights violations and corruption.
Suharto, a Cold War ally of the U.S., ruled for 32 years, during which his government is accused of killing up to a million political opponents. Despite his contested legacy, President Prabowo Subianto recognized Suharto for his role in independence movements and economic development.
Suharto's controversial hero status has divided public opinion, with survival accounts of state violence and ongoing debate marking his recognition as a point of national contention.
