Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its military forces had successfully pushed Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Solodke and Nove in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Hnativka in the Donetsk region.

This report was carried by Russia's state news agency TASS. The claims underscore ongoing territorial disputes as both nations vie for strategic advantages.

However, it should be noted that Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of this battlefield report, indicating the complexity and fluidity of the situation.