Russia Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defence Ministry reports successful expulsion of Ukrainian forces from key villages in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. TASS asserts claims but Reuters lacks independent confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:21 IST
Russia Claims Strategic Gains in Ukraine Conflict
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its military forces had successfully pushed Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Solodke and Nove in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Hnativka in the Donetsk region.

This report was carried by Russia's state news agency TASS. The claims underscore ongoing territorial disputes as both nations vie for strategic advantages.

However, it should be noted that Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of this battlefield report, indicating the complexity and fluidity of the situation.

