Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

In a recent development, Israel has been pushing Lebanon's military to take a more assertive stance in removing weapons from Hezbollah, an Iranian-aligned militia. This pressure has prompted concerns of potential civil unrest within Lebanon.

Despite the tensions, Lebanon's army remains committed to declaring its southern region free from Hezbollah weaponry by 2025. Efforts include extensive searches, which have so far uncovered a significant arsenal and numerous tunnels.

However, Lebanon's military leadership remains steadfast in rejecting Israel's demand for house-to-house searches. This stance has led to a fraught atmosphere, as Israeli air and ground operations in the area intensify—an attempt to preempt further arming by Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)