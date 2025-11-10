Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Women's Reservation Act Implementation

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response on a plea for implementing the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which reserves one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The plea challenges the act's dependence on post-census delimitation, seeking immediate enforcement of women's political representation rights.

  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea for immediate implementation of the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act, a landmark legislation aiming to reserve one-third of the seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The plea challenges the condition that the act's enforcement hinges on redrawing electoral boundaries based on the next census, a move petitioners argue delays crucial political representation for women. Justice B V Nagarathna emphasized women's crucial role, as they constitute the largest minority.

The court noted its limitations in policy matters like this, underscoring that the execution rests with the executive. While the legislation was passed with overwhelming support in Parliament, its full implementation awaits the census and subsequent delimitation.

