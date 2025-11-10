Left Menu

Police Nab Trio with 44 Kg Cannabis in Uttar Pradesh Bust

Three alleged smugglers from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested with over 44 kg of cannabis during a police operation near the Sasur Khaderi bridge. The contraband, sourced from Odisha, was en route to Fatehpur district. Charges under the NDPS Act have been filed against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:20 IST
Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested three alleged interstate smugglers on Monday, seizing over 44 kg of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh.

The arrests occurred at a vehicle checking point near the Sasur Khaderi bridge on the Sirathu-Dhata road in Kaushambi when police intercepted a white car lacking a number plate, leading to the discovery of 44.19 kg of cannabis, stated Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar.

The accused, Nikhil Mishra, Kallu Patel, and Anil Singh, all from Chitrakoot district, admitted to partaking in drug trafficking for financial gain. Interrogation revealed the drugs were handed over by an Odisha contact and were destined for someone in Khaga, Fatehpur district. The trio faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will be produced in court.

