Heroin Bust: Major Seizure in Sonbhadra
A significant drug bust occurred in Sonbhadra where authorities seized 390 g of heroin. Valued at approximately Rs 78 lakh, the consignment was intercepted during a joint police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force operation. Saurabh Kumar Soni has been arrested and charged under the NDPS Act.
In a decisive joint operation, police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested a suspect with 390 grams of heroin, valued at an estimated Rs 78 lakh. The arrest took place following a tip-off about the movement of a drug consignment from Anpara, Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.
Authorities successfully intercepted the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Saurabh Kumar Soni, at a blockade. A resident of Dibulganj area, Soni was found in possession of the significant heroin quantity.
Additional items seized include a motorcycle and a mobile phone. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Circle Officer Amit Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
