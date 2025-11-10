Left Menu

Heroin Bust: Major Seizure in Sonbhadra

A significant drug bust occurred in Sonbhadra where authorities seized 390 g of heroin. Valued at approximately Rs 78 lakh, the consignment was intercepted during a joint police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force operation. Saurabh Kumar Soni has been arrested and charged under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:46 IST
Heroin Bust: Major Seizure in Sonbhadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive joint operation, police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested a suspect with 390 grams of heroin, valued at an estimated Rs 78 lakh. The arrest took place following a tip-off about the movement of a drug consignment from Anpara, Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Authorities successfully intercepted the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Saurabh Kumar Soni, at a blockade. A resident of Dibulganj area, Soni was found in possession of the significant heroin quantity.

Additional items seized include a motorcycle and a mobile phone. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Circle Officer Amit Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Betraying Nandigram Martyrs

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Betraying Nandigram Martyrs

 India
2
From Student Activist to Mayor: Arya Rajendran's Remarkable Journey

From Student Activist to Mayor: Arya Rajendran's Remarkable Journey

 India
3
Radisson Collection Expands in Navi Mumbai with Luxury Hotel

Radisson Collection Expands in Navi Mumbai with Luxury Hotel

 India
4
Chilean Lithium Giants Secure China's Approval for Strategic Partnership

Chilean Lithium Giants Secure China's Approval for Strategic Partnership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025