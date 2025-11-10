Heroin Bust: Major Seizure in Sonbhadra

In a decisive joint operation, police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested a suspect with 390 grams of heroin, valued at an estimated Rs 78 lakh. The arrest took place following a tip-off about the movement of a drug consignment from Anpara, Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Authorities successfully intercepted the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Saurabh Kumar Soni, at a blockade. A resident of Dibulganj area, Soni was found in possession of the significant heroin quantity.

Additional items seized include a motorcycle and a mobile phone. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Circle Officer Amit Kumar.

