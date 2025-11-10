Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for 2002 Election Rally Murder

A local court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for a 2002 murder during a political rally. The court also fined each convict Rs 82,000, half of which goes to the complainant. The case involved violence led by Shivdas Yadav, who was killed in a police encounter.

A local court has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a murder during a political violence incident in 2002. The crime occurred during an election rally in the region.

District and Sessions Judge Jai Prakash Pandey delivered the verdict, which included a fine of Rs 82,000 for each convict. The court directed that half of the collected fines be given to the complainant, Harishankar Singh alias Jhinku Singh. This follows the conviction of Kamlesh Yadav, Indrasan, and Dinesh Singh under relevant IPC sections.

Assistant District Government Counsel Deepak Mishra confirmed that Dinesh Singh attended his hearing via video conferencing from Bareilly jail. The prosecution revealed that during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 17, 2002, a convoy led by the complainant was attacked by armed assailants, resulting in the death of Rajesh Singh. Key accused Shivdas Yadav was later killed in a police encounter.

