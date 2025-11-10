Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi
Malaysian rescuers recovered five more bodies after a migrant boat from Myanmar capsized, raising the death toll to 12, with dozens still missing. Survivors report around 70 passengers were on board. Efforts to locate them include air surveillance, with Malaysia a key destination for persecuted Rohingya seeking refuge.
In a tragic turn of events, Malaysian rescuers have recovered five more bodies after a boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized near Langkawi island, bringing the confirmed death toll to 12.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported that bodies of two men, two women, and a boy were located in waters close to the Thai border. It is estimated by survivors that approximately 70 individuals were aboard the ill-fated vessel.
Those rescued thus far reveal that the migrants were divided into smaller boats as they approached Malaysia, but one of these boats sank near Tarutao island last Thursday. Malaysian officials continue extensive search operations as the fate of the remaining two boats remains uncertain.
