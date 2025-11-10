Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

Malaysian rescuers recovered five more bodies after a migrant boat from Myanmar capsized, raising the death toll to 12, with dozens still missing. Survivors report around 70 passengers were on board. Efforts to locate them include air surveillance, with Malaysia a key destination for persecuted Rohingya seeking refuge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:16 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, Malaysian rescuers have recovered five more bodies after a boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized near Langkawi island, bringing the confirmed death toll to 12.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported that bodies of two men, two women, and a boy were located in waters close to the Thai border. It is estimated by survivors that approximately 70 individuals were aboard the ill-fated vessel.

Those rescued thus far reveal that the migrants were divided into smaller boats as they approached Malaysia, but one of these boats sank near Tarutao island last Thursday. Malaysian officials continue extensive search operations as the fate of the remaining two boats remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

 India
3
High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi: DGP Vinay Kumar.

High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort...

 India
4
Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025