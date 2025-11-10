Left Menu

Pakistan Senate Passes Contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan's Senate has approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment, creating a Chief of Defence Forces post and a Federal Constitutional Court. Despite protests from Imran Khan's party, the bill garnered a two-thirds majority with government and ally support. Opposition walkouts and disruptions marked the bill's controversial passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:16 IST
Pakistan Senate Passes Contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legislative development, Pakistan's Senate approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment on Monday, setting the stage for major structural changes in the country's governance. The amendment introduces the creation of a Chief of Defence Forces post and establishes a Federal Constitutional Court.

Despite its controversial nature, the bill passed with a two-thirds majority following weeks of heated debate and protest. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill, with Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani overseeing the proceedings as opposition members attempted to thwart its passage through vocal protests and walkouts.

The amendment grants the President authority to appoint top military positions based on the Prime Minister's advice and outlines a permanent rank of Field Marshal among other military reforms. In response to ongoing civil unrest from opposition parties, led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the bill moves to the National Assembly for further approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035

UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035

 Brazil
2
Pune Police Expose Gloomy Web of Ghaywal's Illicit Deals

Pune Police Expose Gloomy Web of Ghaywal's Illicit Deals

 India
3
Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses

Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses

 India
4
Ferrari's Struggles: Executive Urges Hamilton and Leclerc to Prioritize Racing

Ferrari's Struggles: Executive Urges Hamilton and Leclerc to Prioritize Raci...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025