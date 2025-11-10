Pakistan Senate Passes Contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment

In a significant legislative development, Pakistan's Senate approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment on Monday, setting the stage for major structural changes in the country's governance. The amendment introduces the creation of a Chief of Defence Forces post and establishes a Federal Constitutional Court.

Despite its controversial nature, the bill passed with a two-thirds majority following weeks of heated debate and protest. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill, with Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani overseeing the proceedings as opposition members attempted to thwart its passage through vocal protests and walkouts.

The amendment grants the President authority to appoint top military positions based on the Prime Minister's advice and outlines a permanent rank of Field Marshal among other military reforms. In response to ongoing civil unrest from opposition parties, led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the bill moves to the National Assembly for further approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)