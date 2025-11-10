Naib Tehsildar Arrested in Bilaspur for Alleged Bribery

Desh Kumar Kurre, a Naib Tehsildar in Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, found himself in hot water on Monday after his arrest for alleged bribery.

Kurre, stationed at the Sipat tehsil office, faced legal action for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1,50,000, later reducing it to Rs 1,20,000, for altering land records.

The authorities caught Kurre red-handed as he accepted the first installment of Rs 50,000, booking him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)