Detained Ukrainian Man on Hunger Strike Over Rights Violations
A detained Ukrainian man, suspected of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, is on a hunger strike, citing violations of his rights and health needs. Known only as Serhii K., he faces bureaucratic hurdles in prison, impacting his health. His lawyer highlights concerns about international humanitarian law adherence.
A Ukrainian man, allegedly involved in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage, has initiated a hunger strike, citing human rights violations by Italian authorities over his health conditions, according to his lawyer on Monday.
The man, referred to as Serhii K. due to German privacy laws, has faced bureaucratic obstacles and prison regulations preventing him from accessing suitable food, worsening his health. Arrested in Italy following a European arrest warrant from Germany, he denies any involvement in the blasts severing Russian gas transit to Europe.
Amid ongoing concerns for his health, Serhii K's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, emphasizes violations of international humanitarian law, highlighting his client's health conditions and inadequate detention environment, urging Italian authorities to respect his rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities
Delhi HC Shields Jaya Bachchan's Personality Rights
BJP can send me to jail, cut my throat, but do not curb voting rights of people: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri.
Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Religious Rights in Prisons
Delhi High Court protects personality rights of actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan.