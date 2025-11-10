Detained Ukrainian Man on Hunger Strike Over Rights Violations

A Ukrainian man, allegedly involved in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage, has initiated a hunger strike, citing human rights violations by Italian authorities over his health conditions, according to his lawyer on Monday.

The man, referred to as Serhii K. due to German privacy laws, has faced bureaucratic obstacles and prison regulations preventing him from accessing suitable food, worsening his health. Arrested in Italy following a European arrest warrant from Germany, he denies any involvement in the blasts severing Russian gas transit to Europe.

Amid ongoing concerns for his health, Serhii K's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, emphasizes violations of international humanitarian law, highlighting his client's health conditions and inadequate detention environment, urging Italian authorities to respect his rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)