Left Menu

Detained Ukrainian Man on Hunger Strike Over Rights Violations

A detained Ukrainian man, suspected of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, is on a hunger strike, citing violations of his rights and health needs. Known only as Serhii K., he faces bureaucratic hurdles in prison, impacting his health. His lawyer highlights concerns about international humanitarian law adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:33 IST
Detained Ukrainian Man on Hunger Strike Over Rights Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian man, allegedly involved in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage, has initiated a hunger strike, citing human rights violations by Italian authorities over his health conditions, according to his lawyer on Monday.

The man, referred to as Serhii K. due to German privacy laws, has faced bureaucratic obstacles and prison regulations preventing him from accessing suitable food, worsening his health. Arrested in Italy following a European arrest warrant from Germany, he denies any involvement in the blasts severing Russian gas transit to Europe.

Amid ongoing concerns for his health, Serhii K's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, emphasizes violations of international humanitarian law, highlighting his client's health conditions and inadequate detention environment, urging Italian authorities to respect his rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035

UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035

 Brazil
2
Pune Police Expose Gloomy Web of Ghaywal's Illicit Deals

Pune Police Expose Gloomy Web of Ghaywal's Illicit Deals

 India
3
Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses

Record Client Wins Boost HGS Future Outlook Amid Narrowing Losses

 India
4
Ferrari's Struggles: Executive Urges Hamilton and Leclerc to Prioritize Racing

Ferrari's Struggles: Executive Urges Hamilton and Leclerc to Prioritize Raci...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025