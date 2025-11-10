Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion
Bihar is on high alert following a deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which resulted in eight fatalities. Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has intensified security measures across the state, especially around tourist attractions and airports, during the final phase of assembly elections.
The state of Bihar is under a heightened security alert following a catastrophic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed the lives of eight individuals on Monday. The incident has provoked swift action from law enforcement bodies.
Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, disclosed that extra precautionary steps are being enforced throughout Bihar in light of the upcoming decisive phase of the assembly elections set for November 11. He stressed the necessity for stringent monitoring to deter any disruptive maneuvers by anti-national factions.
Security officials have increased patrols and search operations, particularly near key tourist sites such as Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi Temple Complex. Meanwhile, airports have ramped up their safety protocols in response to potential threats, ensuring voter safety in the poll-bound region.
