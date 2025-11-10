Explosive Cache Uncovered: Doctor Arrested in Major Terror Bust

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have arrested a Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Ganaie, and seized 2,900 kg of explosive material in a joint operation by Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This operation revealed a white-collar terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, covering regions in Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Muzammil, a doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was among eight individuals arrested.

Officials have recovered explosives, arms, and ammunition from locations linked to Muzammil, sparking investigations into their sources and intended targets. Authorities, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, have assured that those involved will face consequences as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)