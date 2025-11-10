Left Menu

Explosive Cache Uncovered: Doctor Arrested in Major Terror Bust

Authorities arrested a Kashmiri doctor and seized 2,900 kg of explosives, revealing a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Arrests included eight individuals, with investigations continuing into the origins and intentions behind the explosive materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:07 IST
Explosive Cache Uncovered: Doctor Arrested in Major Terror Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have arrested a Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Ganaie, and seized 2,900 kg of explosive material in a joint operation by Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This operation revealed a white-collar terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, covering regions in Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Muzammil, a doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was among eight individuals arrested.

Officials have recovered explosives, arms, and ammunition from locations linked to Muzammil, sparking investigations into their sources and intended targets. Authorities, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, have assured that those involved will face consequences as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

 Libya
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair

Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flai...

 India
4
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025