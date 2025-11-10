Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Denounces Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, branding it 'votebandi' and vowing to protect voters' rights. She challenged the Election Commission's methods and accused the central government of creating a 'super emergency'. Opposition figures also reacted to her statements, highlighting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:16 IST
Mamata Banerjee Denounces Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vocally opposed the ongoing intensive revision of electoral rolls, labeling it as 'votebandi'. She declared her commitment to safeguarding voting rights, even suggesting she would risk her life to protest against the exercise.

Banerjee urged the Election Commission to halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) unless it is conducted meticulously. Criticizing the commission for allegedly rushing the process, she termed it undemocratic, insisting that only flawless rolls must be published, unlike what she perceived happened in Bihar.

Addressing further grievances, Banerjee argued that the central government was obstructing state operations by retaining employees for SIR duties, akin to enforcing a 'super emergency'. The leader's remarks have sparked strong opposition reactions, with some dismissing her claims and others blaming both central and state governments for the controversial atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

 Libya
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair

Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flai...

 India
4
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025