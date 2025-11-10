Mamata Banerjee Denounces Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vocally opposed the ongoing intensive revision of electoral rolls, labeling it as 'votebandi'. She declared her commitment to safeguarding voting rights, even suggesting she would risk her life to protest against the exercise.

Banerjee urged the Election Commission to halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) unless it is conducted meticulously. Criticizing the commission for allegedly rushing the process, she termed it undemocratic, insisting that only flawless rolls must be published, unlike what she perceived happened in Bihar.

Addressing further grievances, Banerjee argued that the central government was obstructing state operations by retaining employees for SIR duties, akin to enforcing a 'super emergency'. The leader's remarks have sparked strong opposition reactions, with some dismissing her claims and others blaming both central and state governments for the controversial atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)