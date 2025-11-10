Left Menu

Kolkata on High Alert after New Delhi Blast

Kolkata Police have increased security following a deadly blast in New Delhi that killed at least eight. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma announced heightened vigilance across the city, especially near metro stations. Naka checking and surveillance on city routes have been intensified to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a deadly explosion in New Delhi, Kolkata has been placed on high alert with enhanced security measures implemented citywide. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed the increase in vigilance, particularly near metro stations and key locations.

The blast in Delhi occurred near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in at least eight fatalities. This prompted immediate action from Kolkata Police, with all stations ordered to tighten security, as stated by Lalbazar, the police headquarters.

Security protocols have been bolstered around Eden Gardens and various hotels where international cricketers are staying, ahead of the upcoming India-South Africa Test match. Similar alerts and instructions have been issued across all districts in West Bengal to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

