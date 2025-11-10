Left Menu

Security Tightened After Red Fort Blast

Security measures intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar following a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Police carried out patrols and inspections in crowded areas to ensure safety. The blast resulted in eight fatalities and 24 injuries, prompting increased surveillance and checking drives at Metro stations and busy locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar has ramped up its security measures. The blast, which occurred on Monday evening, led to the deaths of eight people and injured 24 more, triggering a swift reaction from local authorities.

Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad spearheaded security reviews in crowded areas, directing enforcement teams to install barriers, check suspicious vehicles, and ensure effective surveillance. This included increased foot patrols in busy sections under the Sector 58 police jurisdiction.

Simultaneously, DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy and ACP-1 Central Noida Varnika Singh conducted similar operations around Metro stations in Sector 63. Their directives included heightened vigilance, comprehensive use of CCTV, and steady patrolling by police vehicles to maintain heightened security vigilance in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

