Echoes of the Past: Terror Revisited in Delhi's Heart

Delhi experienced another tragic event as an explosion near Red Fort metro station killed eight and injured 24. The city, historically targeted by terror strikes, relives its sorrowful past with echoes from previous attacks. The blast rekindles fear and disrupts Delhi's fragile peace.

An alarming explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi claimed eight lives and injured 24 others on Monday evening. The incident, reminiscent of past terror attacks, ignited fear and havoc among the bustling crowd of commuters and visitors.

The blast incinerated vehicles, spreading chaos through the busy area. Victims were hurried to LNJP Hospital, a short distance away. This event echoes the disturbing history of violence that Delhi has faced, bringing back memories of the 1996 Lajpat Nagar market bombing and other grim episodes in the city's past.

The Red Fort, a recurrent target, is thrust into the spotlight for tragic reasons once again. Such incidents have indelibly marked the city, a poignant reminder that Delhi's historical and populous spaces are continuous targets of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

