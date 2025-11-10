Bribery Bust: Inspector on the Run After Rs 3 Lakh Sting Operation

An operation by the Kota unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau aimed to apprehend a Central Narcotic Bureau inspector, accused of accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe for a detainee's release. The targeted inspector, however, managed to evade capture by absconding with the money, authorities reported.

In a swift escape, the inspector fled with dummy currency supplied for the sting but left behind Rs 1 lakh in the process, including Rs 20,000 in real money, while his accomplice, Akram Hussain, was apprehended on site.

Despite the escape, the operation exposed CNB inspector Hitesh Kumar's alleged extortion activities involving framing individuals in false legal cases. The investigation continues as police search for the fugitive officer.

