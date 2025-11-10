Left Menu

Heightened Security in Andhra Pradesh Post-Delhi Blast

Following a devastating explosion in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Police have escalated security across the state. The blast, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, has prompted authorities to activate Special Branch and Intelligence Wings for enhanced surveillance, urging public vigilance and immediate reporting of any suspicious activities.

Updated: 10-11-2025 23:06 IST
In response to a devastating explosion in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Police have implemented stringent security measures across the state.

The blast, occurring on Monday evening near the Red Fort metro station, claimed at least eight lives and injured twenty-four others, prompting heightened alertness. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

State police, led by Director General Harish Kumar Gupta, have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. Enhanced patrolling, checks, and CCTV monitoring are underway, focusing especially on areas with large crowds to ensure public security.

