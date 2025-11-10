Left Menu

High Alert: Explosion Rocks Delhi Near Red Fort

A deadly explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, leading to heightened security across NCR installations under CISF. The blast, which killed eight and injured 24, resulted in extensive property damage. Authorities have responded with intensified security measures and are monitoring the situation closely.

Updated: 10-11-2025 23:12 IST
High Alert: Explosion Rocks Delhi Near Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A sudden explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi has left the region in high alert as authorities scramble to ensure safety. The incident, occurring during the crowded rush hours on Monday evening, resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported that all NCR installations, including the critical infrastructures of the Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings, and IGI Airport, have been placed on high alert. This follows the incident where the blast shattered windows and ignited several vehicles, leaving a scene of destruction.

In response, security has been intensified at city borders and key access points with vehicle checks. Meanwhile, emergency services, including ten fire tenders, arrived swiftly to contain the blaze triggered by the explosion. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed that the fire was suppressed by 7:29 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

