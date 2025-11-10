Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership
An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort caused by a car blast has left eight dead. Md Salman, the listed car owner, has been detained as authorities unravel a series of car ownership transfers. With intensified security measures implemented, the investigation continues to unveil the blast's motive.
- Country:
- India
An explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening resulted in eight fatalities, causing panic as vehicles were engulfed in flames. The car involved, registered under Md Salman's name, has led authorities to detain him in Gurugram for questioning, as the car's history involves multiple ownership changes.
According to a senior police officer, the Hyundai i20 was sold by Salman to an Okhla resident named Devendra, before making its way to Ambala. Authorities are tracing these transactions to gather more details. The explosion injured twenty individuals, who were promptly hospitalized at LNJP hospital.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha noted the unusual absence of pellets or puncture wounds typical of bomb blasts. As investigations proceed, a heightened state of alert has been declared across Delhi, with strengthened border security and rigorous vehicle checks in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Cracks Down on Civic Negligence in Gurugram
Haryana: Teen shoots schoolmate with father's licensed pistol; two juveniles detained in Gurugram
Gurugram teen shot at: Ignored questions 'angered' accused, say police
Chitkara University Students Showcase 18 Startups at Microsoft Office, Gurugram
Classmate shoots at class 11 student using father's pistol in Gurugram: Police