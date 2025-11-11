US Pressure Mounts on Lebanon to Curb Hezbollah's Financial Flows Before Elections

During a visit to Beirut, a high-ranking US Treasury official emphasized Washington's push for Lebanese action against Hezbollah's financial operations ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. The US is particularly concerned about a quasi-bank linked to the group.

John K Hurley, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, highlighted the US belief that Hezbollah plans to channel USD 1 billion into Lebanon. Despite acknowledging some progress, he urged further Lebanese efforts in combating illegal fund flows.

The US has denied imposing deadlines but underscored a critical pre-election window for action. Concerns about funds carried as cash, gold, and cryptocurrency through regional partners like UAE and Turkey, as well as exchange houses, were discussed.

