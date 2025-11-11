Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, appeared in court for her trial on charges of inciting terrorism during the July 2021 riots. These deadly riots followed Jacob Zuma's imprisonment and caused extensive damage in South Africa, challenging the nation's law enforcement agencies.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, appeared in court on Monday. She faces charges of inciting terrorism related to the deadly July 2021 riots that resulted in over 350 deaths, marking the worst violence since the end of apartheid.
The unrest ignited after the elder Zuma began serving a prison sentence for contempt of court, linked to an inquiry on government corruption. Zuma-Sambudla, accused of spurring violence through social media, pleaded not guilty in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.
As a new parliament member from the MK Party, she represents a challenge to the ruling African National Congress. Investigations reveal the looting and destruction during the riots were aggravated by pandemic-induced poverty and frustrations, spotlighting a beleaguered law enforcement response.
