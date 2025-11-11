Left Menu

Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, appeared in court for her trial on charges of inciting terrorism during the July 2021 riots. These deadly riots followed Jacob Zuma's imprisonment and caused extensive damage in South Africa, challenging the nation's law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:37 IST
Unrest in South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Charges
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, appeared in court on Monday. She faces charges of inciting terrorism related to the deadly July 2021 riots that resulted in over 350 deaths, marking the worst violence since the end of apartheid.

The unrest ignited after the elder Zuma began serving a prison sentence for contempt of court, linked to an inquiry on government corruption. Zuma-Sambudla, accused of spurring violence through social media, pleaded not guilty in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

As a new parliament member from the MK Party, she represents a challenge to the ruling African National Congress. Investigations reveal the looting and destruction during the riots were aggravated by pandemic-induced poverty and frustrations, spotlighting a beleaguered law enforcement response.

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025