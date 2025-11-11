Policeman Transferred After Slapping Incident Sparks Outrage

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman faced transfer after a video allegedly depicting him slapping a JKAS officer went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation among the public and political figures.

The incident transpired in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar area during a disagreement between SDPO Sunil Singh and BDO Azhar Khan concerning election arrangements.

JKAS members decried the attack as an affront to civil administration, leading to a warning to Governor Manoj Sinha and consequent action against Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)