Policeman Transferred After Slapping Incident Sparks Outrage
A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was transferred after a video surfaced of him slapping a JKAS officer, leading to public and political criticism. The altercation occurred over election arrangements, prompting widespread condemnation from the JKAS community and a transfer order from police officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 01:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A Jammu and Kashmir policeman faced transfer after a video allegedly depicting him slapping a JKAS officer went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation among the public and political figures.
The incident transpired in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar area during a disagreement between SDPO Sunil Singh and BDO Azhar Khan concerning election arrangements.
JKAS members decried the attack as an affront to civil administration, leading to a warning to Governor Manoj Sinha and consequent action against Singh.
