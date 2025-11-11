Left Menu

Policeman Transferred After Slapping Incident Sparks Outrage

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was transferred after a video surfaced of him slapping a JKAS officer, leading to public and political criticism. The altercation occurred over election arrangements, prompting widespread condemnation from the JKAS community and a transfer order from police officials.

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman faced transfer after a video allegedly depicting him slapping a JKAS officer went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation among the public and political figures.

The incident transpired in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar area during a disagreement between SDPO Sunil Singh and BDO Azhar Khan concerning election arrangements.

JKAS members decried the attack as an affront to civil administration, leading to a warning to Governor Manoj Sinha and consequent action against Singh.

