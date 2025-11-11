Left Menu

U.S. Endorses Security Agreement Between Israel and Syria

The U.S. has reaffirmed its support for a security agreement between Israel and Syria following discussions among top diplomats from the U.S., Syria, and Turkey in Washington during President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:24 IST
The Syrian foreign ministry announced on Monday that the United States has expressed its support for a security arrangement between Israel and Syria. This move is seen as a significant diplomatic development in the region.

The statement came in the wake of a strategic meeting that included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The discussions were part of a larger agenda during Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's groundbreaking visit to Washington.

Experts consider this agreement as a pivotal step towards fostering stability and peace in the Middle East, acknowledging the intricate geopolitical landscape of the region.

