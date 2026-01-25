Syria's Fragile Truce Threatened as Tensions Escalate

The tenuous four-day truce between Syria's government and Kurdish fighters concluded without assurance of renewal, amid escalating tensions in the region. Kurdish-led forces called on the international community to intervene, as Syrian government troops increased their presence in the northeastern areas.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the United States, have recently forfeited significant territories after weeks of intense clashes. Although a fresh agreement was recently signed, requiring SDF members to merge into Syria's military and police, fulfillment of this accord remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government has liberated 126 minors from a northern prison while strategic movements in detention center control continue, with plans to transfer Islamic State detainees to Iraq. Despite the ceasefire's end, the SDF maintains its commitment to peace.