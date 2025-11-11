Grisly Discovery: Clandestine Grave Sites Unveiled Near Cancun

Mexican authorities have uncovered a grim scene near the Caribbean resort town of Cancun, with the discovery of a clandestine grave holding the remains of at least 16 unidentified victims. The site, located in the town of Leona Vicario, raises grim questions about organized crime in Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo Attorney General Raciel López Salazar reported that other areas within the site are still being examined, potentially increasing the number of victims. The remains were hidden in 10 separate locations, buried under cement and quicklime.

While clandestine graves are more common in other Mexican states like Jalisco and Veracruz, Quintana Roo is primarily known for tourism. However, its coastal location has made it susceptible to organized crime, including drug sales and illegal migration.