Grisly Discovery: Clandestine Grave Sites Unveiled Near Cancun
Mexican authorities discovered a clandestine grave near Cancun, finding remains of at least 16 people yet to be identified. Located in Leona Vicario, the site might hold more victims. The discovery highlights organized crime's grip on the touristic Quintana Roo region, despite its typical absence there.
Mexican authorities have uncovered a grim scene near the Caribbean resort town of Cancun, with the discovery of a clandestine grave holding the remains of at least 16 unidentified victims. The site, located in the town of Leona Vicario, raises grim questions about organized crime in Quintana Roo.
Quintana Roo Attorney General Raciel López Salazar reported that other areas within the site are still being examined, potentially increasing the number of victims. The remains were hidden in 10 separate locations, buried under cement and quicklime.
While clandestine graves are more common in other Mexican states like Jalisco and Veracruz, Quintana Roo is primarily known for tourism. However, its coastal location has made it susceptible to organized crime, including drug sales and illegal migration.
ALSO READ
India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025: A New Era for Trade Cooperation
India-Mexico Buyer-Seller Meet 2025: Paving Trade Bridges with Credlix
Griffin wins in Mexico for 3rd PGA Tour title of year, Rai tops Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi playoff
Peru Denies Safe Passage to Former PM Amid Diplomatic Tensions with Mexico
Mexico unveils security operation in violent Michoacan state after brazen assassination of mayor