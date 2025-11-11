Left Menu

Deadly Blast Rocks Delhi: Authorities Investigate under Terrorism Law

A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight and injured 20. Authorities are investigating the incident under a stringent anti-terrorism law. The blast is considered rare in the heavily secured city. Details remain unverified as the probe continues.

A car explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort has led to the death of at least eight people and injured 20 others, sparking a police investigation under stringent anti-terrorism laws. The blast, a rare incident in the closely guarded city of over 30 million inhabitants, occurred on Monday evening.

The incident has raised significant concerns about security in Delhi, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation. Although local television channels reported the news, Reuters has yet to independently verify the details.

With the city in shock over the unexpected blast, police are ramping up efforts to ascertain the cause of the explosion and establish whether it poses a broader threat. As the investigation continues, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant.

