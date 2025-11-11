Left Menu

High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

Following a car explosion near Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, Maharashtra has issued a high alert, intensifying security measures across vital locations including Mumbai and major railway stations. Police and security forces are on heightened vigilance to prevent any further incidents.

Mumbai and other key areas in Maharashtra are on high alert after a deadly car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station claimed nine lives and injured 20 others. The blast, which gutted several vehicles, has prompted authorities to beef up security across critical zones in the state.

A precautionary alert has been issued for Mumbai, with increased security at railway stations, airports, and essential public places. Railway police have intensified patrolling and increased security checks, urging passengers to be cautious and report unidentified items.

The Maharashtra government has instructed all district unit commanders and city commissioners to remain vigilant. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police are coordinating closely, conducting combing operations and patrols to thwart potential threats. Authorities have also enhanced security in Nagpur, where sensitive areas are under special surveillance.

