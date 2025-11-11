Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

In response to the devastating blast near the Red Fort, security has been intensified at all major railway stations in the Delhi-NCR region. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed condolences to the victims' families and emphasized heightened security measures, coordinated by the RPF and GRP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:49 IST
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic blast near the Red Fort metro station that claimed nine lives and injured 20, the Indian Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced enhanced security at major stations. Vaishnaw expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening at a traffic signal, prompted immediate actions to fortify security measures. Special arrangements across the Delhi-NCR region are underway, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in tight coordination.

Security measures include rigorous checks at entry and exit points, deployment of dog squads, and extensive CCTV monitoring. Northern Railway's spokesman, Himanshu Upadhyay, urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel.

TRENDING

1
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
2
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
3
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China
4
Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025