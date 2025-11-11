Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response
In response to the devastating blast near the Red Fort, security has been intensified at all major railway stations in the Delhi-NCR region. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed condolences to the victims' families and emphasized heightened security measures, coordinated by the RPF and GRP.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a tragic blast near the Red Fort metro station that claimed nine lives and injured 20, the Indian Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced enhanced security at major stations. Vaishnaw expressed his condolences to the victims' families.
The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening at a traffic signal, prompted immediate actions to fortify security measures. Special arrangements across the Delhi-NCR region are underway, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in tight coordination.
Security measures include rigorous checks at entry and exit points, deployment of dog squads, and extensive CCTV monitoring. Northern Railway's spokesman, Himanshu Upadhyay, urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel.
ALSO READ
Taiwan on High Alert as Typhoon Fung-wong Approaches
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion
High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast: Comprehensive Security Measures Undertaken
CISF puts all installations in Delhi-NCR, including the IGI Airport and metro stations, on high alert following Red Fort blast: Officials.