Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

In the aftermath of a tragic blast near the Red Fort metro station that claimed nine lives and injured 20, the Indian Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced enhanced security at major stations. Vaishnaw expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening at a traffic signal, prompted immediate actions to fortify security measures. Special arrangements across the Delhi-NCR region are underway, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in tight coordination.

Security measures include rigorous checks at entry and exit points, deployment of dog squads, and extensive CCTV monitoring. Northern Railway's spokesman, Himanshu Upadhyay, urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel.