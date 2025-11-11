Left Menu

China and Canada: A New Era of Diplomatic and Commercial Cooperation

China has expressed its readiness to resume interactions and cooperation with Canada across various fields. The discussion followed talks between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Mark Carney during the APEC forum, aiming to restore bilateral ties and address trade issues like agriculture and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:39 IST
China and Canada: A New Era of Diplomatic and Commercial Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has shown its readiness to reinstate exchanges and collaborate with Canada in multiple sectors, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This development follows discussions with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, as reported by Xinhua on Tuesday.

Wang's comments follow a recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea. Key topics included trade issues, notably in agriculture and electric vehicles.

The leaders' meeting is seen as a significant step towards restoring bilateral ties, which have experienced turbulence in recent years, signaling a mutual intent to improve diplomatic and commercial relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
2
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
3
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India
4
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025