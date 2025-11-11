China and Canada: A New Era of Diplomatic and Commercial Cooperation
China has expressed its readiness to resume interactions and cooperation with Canada across various fields. The discussion followed talks between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Mark Carney during the APEC forum, aiming to restore bilateral ties and address trade issues like agriculture and electric vehicles.
China has shown its readiness to reinstate exchanges and collaborate with Canada in multiple sectors, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This development follows discussions with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, as reported by Xinhua on Tuesday.
Wang's comments follow a recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea. Key topics included trade issues, notably in agriculture and electric vehicles.
The leaders' meeting is seen as a significant step towards restoring bilateral ties, which have experienced turbulence in recent years, signaling a mutual intent to improve diplomatic and commercial relations.
