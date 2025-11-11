Left Menu

Gold Heist Unveiled: Bengaluru Police Arrest Two in Jewelry Scam

In Bengaluru, two men were arrested for allegedly cheating a jeweler by taking gold ornaments under the guise of selling them. The suspects were apprehended following a complaint and investigation, leading to the recovery of a 1.3 kg gold bar. They are currently in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Bengaluru police have arrested two men accused of defrauding a jewellery shop owner by taking gold ornaments under the pretext of selling them.

Following a complaint lodged on September 8 by a jeweller from Nagarathpet, authorities launched an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects on October 28 near their Nehru Nagar residence.

The accused confessed that they melted the ornaments into a gold bar, which was subsequently seized by the police. The stolen bar, weighing 1.3 kg and worth Rs 1.60 crore, was found upon a search of their residence, and the accused have been placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

