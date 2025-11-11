Government to Appoint Inspector-General After Damning Police Oversight Report

The New Zealand Government has announced sweeping measures to strengthen independent oversight of Police, following a damning report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into the handling of misconduct complaints against former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

The report, described by ministers as “extremely concerning and disappointing,” uncovered serious failings in leadership, integrity, and judgement within the previous Police executive. In response, the Government will establish an Inspector-General of Police, providing the highest level of statutory oversight available to ensure accountability within the force.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins said the move represents a decisive step toward rebuilding public confidence in the Police and the broader public sector.

“The IPCA has conducted a wide-ranging and comprehensive review, and its findings are deeply troubling,” Collins said. “It has found serious issues within the former Police executive. That’s why the Government is acting decisively to install the strongest statutory oversight mechanism available to it — an Inspector-General of Police.”

A Crisis of Confidence and Culture

The IPCA’s investigation examined how the New Zealand Police leadership handled multiple complaints concerning McSkimming’s conduct during his tenure as a senior officer and later as Deputy Commissioner. The Authority found that senior officials failed to act appropriately, demonstrating “poor judgement and serious deficiencies in governance, culture, and integrity management.”

The findings also exposed gaps in probity and vetting procedures within both the Police and the Public Service Commission (PSC), raising questions about how McSkimming’s appointment to one of the top roles in New Zealand’s law enforcement hierarchy was approved.

“The report highlights significant flaws in the decision making, judgement and actions of a group of individuals, including those at the top of the previous Police executive,” said Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Their actions have raised serious concerns about integrity and culture within the then executive.”

Mitchell added that the case has been especially distressing for the woman at the centre of the complaints, who was “let down by the system and the leadership that was supposed to protect her.”

“At the centre of this is a woman who has been failed by the former Police executive and by the system,” he said. “I cannot express how frustrated and disappointed I have been since becoming aware of the situation.”

McSkimming Appointment Under Scrutiny

McSkimming was appointed Deputy Police Commissioner in 2023 following a probity process managed by the Public Service Commission, yet concerns about his conduct were not escalated until 2024, when he was being considered for the position of Police Commissioner.

During that process, additional information emerged, prompting his suspension and subsequent resignation.

“New Zealanders will understandably have questions around how McSkimming was able to be considered for roles at the highest level of Police given what has come to light,” said Collins. “The PSC is taking these concerns very seriously.”

The PSC has since undertaken an independent review into its recruitment and vetting practices for senior public service appointments. While the review concluded that the PSC’s processes were “sound, well-considered, and well-managed,” it also recommended stronger guidelines for investigating personal or sensitive matters — recommendations that have now been implemented.

“This includes guidance on how to probe personal and sensitive matters more thoroughly to prevent such failures in future,” Collins said.

Establishing an Inspector-General of Police

The Government’s response goes beyond the IPCA’s 13 recommendations for the Police and two for the Government. While the IPCA had suggested strengthening its own mandate, the Cabinet decided that a standalone Inspector-General of Police is necessary to ensure the highest degree of independence and authority.

“It is imperative New Zealanders have confidence in our Police,” said Collins. “That’s why we are choosing the most robust level of oversight available — an Inspector-General — to provide the highest level of independent scrutiny.”

The Inspector-General of Police will be a statutory, independent office, reporting directly to Parliament. The new role will have full investigative powers, the ability to conduct own-motion inquiries, and the authority to audit Police culture, conduct, and compliance with the law.

This mirrors models used in other jurisdictions, such as Australia, where Inspector-General agencies provide external accountability for police and intelligence services.

The Government aims to introduce legislation in early 2026 to formally establish the office, which will complement — rather than replace — the IPCA’s existing investigative role.

Police Accept All Recommendations, Commit to Cultural Reset

The New Zealand Police have accepted all 13 recommendations issued by the IPCA, which focus on rebuilding internal integrity systems and strengthening governance. These include:

Amending the Police Code of Conduct to make mandatory reporting of misconduct a requirement.

Refreshing integrity and ethics training for all staff, with an emphasis on leadership accountability.

Enhancing internal investigations and conduct oversight processes.

Strengthening whistleblower protections for staff who raise ethical or behavioural concerns.

Police Minister Mitchell said the reforms represent a “cultural reset” for the organisation.

“Police have accepted all the recommendations in the report, which include strengthening integrity and conduct processes,” he said. “All those in the Executive who were involved in the case at the time have now left the Police.”

Mitchell added that while the findings were damning for a small group of senior leaders, they should not undermine public confidence in the wider force.

“There are more than 15,000 police officers nationwide who serve and protect our communities with distinction and bravery,” he said. “It is imperative New Zealanders have trust and confidence in their Police, and that’s why we’re taking these findings extremely seriously.”

Public Service Commission Tightens Recruitment Standards

Alongside the IPCA report, the Public Service Commission has taken steps to strengthen senior appointment processes across the public sector.

Following the independent review of the McSkimming case, the PSC has implemented new measures to:

Conduct deeper probity and background checks for senior executive appointments.

Introduce specific protocols for personal and reputational risk assessments.

Require documentation of all reference checks and interview findings for greater transparency.

Provide training for senior hiring managers on ethical decision-making and confidentiality management.

“While the review found the PSC’s appointment processes were fundamentally sound, it identified opportunities to improve how sensitive information is assessed,” said Collins. “These recommendations are now in place.”

Restoring Integrity and Confidence

The Government has emphasised that the new Inspector-General of Police will play a critical role in restoring trust in law enforcement institutions, particularly after the erosion of confidence caused by the McSkimming revelations.

The move also reflects the Government’s broader agenda to strengthen accountability mechanisms across the public sector — ensuring agencies are transparent, ethical, and answerable to the public.

“This is about rebuilding trust and ensuring that no one — no matter how senior — is above scrutiny,” Collins said. “Independent oversight is not optional; it’s essential for public confidence in the justice system.”

Mitchell echoed this sentiment, noting that many frontline police officers had shown “exceptional moral courage” by speaking up during the IPCA inquiry.

“Those individuals have done themselves, their colleagues, and their organisation proud,” he said. “They remind us of the values that underpin New Zealand policing — courage, honesty, and service.”

Looking Ahead: A New Era of Accountability

The Government’s actions following the IPCA report signal the beginning of a new era of transparency and accountability for the New Zealand Police.

Legislation to create the Inspector-General of Police is expected to be tabled in early 2026, alongside structural reforms to enhance the IPCA’s investigative capacity.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Service Commission will jointly oversee the implementation phase, with progress to be reported publicly.