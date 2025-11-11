Left Menu

Electoral Rolls Challenge: Supreme Court Seeks EC's Response

The Supreme Court has requested separate responses from the Election Commission regarding legal challenges to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The Court also instructed state high courts to pause proceedings, as the EC rolls out the next phase of revisions across 12 regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:39 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Election Commission (EC) to provide distinct responses to petitions filed by the DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal's Congress unit, and Trinamool Congress leaders. These petitions contest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

A judicial panel comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has tasked the EC with responding within two weeks. Furthermore, the apex court has directed the high courts of Madras and Calcutta to temporarily suspend any proceedings related to the petitions pending before them.

This development comes as the EC moves forward with the second phase of the SIR exercise in 12 states and Union territories, set to run from November 4 to December 4, with final electoral rolls to be published on February 7.

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa's 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala's Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

