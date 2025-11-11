Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Unraveling the Network Behind the Red Fort Blast

A large cache of explosives found near Delhi links to the Red Fort explosion, suggesting an organized network, according to the CPI(M) Politburo. The party emphasizes the government's duty to bring those responsible to justice while calling for public vigilance and peace amidst growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:45 IST
Explosive Discovery: Unraveling the Network Behind the Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant cache of explosives has been discovered in an area adjacent to Delhi, heightening concerns about an organized network's involvement following the recent explosion near the Red Fort.

The CPI(M) Politburo condemned the attack, attributing responsibility to the government for tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring justice.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has conducted a security review in response to the blast, which tragically claimed 12 lives, urging the public to remain calm and vigilant.

TRENDING

1
Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegations

Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegati...

 Turkey
2
Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

 Global
3
Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

 Bhutan
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025