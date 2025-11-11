Explosive Discovery: Unraveling the Network Behind the Red Fort Blast

A significant cache of explosives has been discovered in an area adjacent to Delhi, heightening concerns about an organized network's involvement following the recent explosion near the Red Fort.

The CPI(M) Politburo condemned the attack, attributing responsibility to the government for tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring justice.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has conducted a security review in response to the blast, which tragically claimed 12 lives, urging the public to remain calm and vigilant.