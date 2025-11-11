Left Menu

Allegations of Abuse in Rajasthan Cadre: IAS Couple in Turmoil

IAS officer Bharti Dixit has filed an FIR against her husband, fellow IAS officer Ashish Modi, alleging domestic violence and abuse. The complaint includes accusations of physical assault, illegal confinement, and threats involving criminal elements. The case is under investigation, with Dixit seeking police protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:47 IST
Allegations of Abuse in Rajasthan Cadre: IAS Couple in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR lodged by IAS officer Bharti Dixit alleges severe domestic abuse by her husband, IAS officer Ashish Modi. The complaint details sustained physical and mental mistreatment she endured.

Dixit claims Modi manipulated her into marriage during a time of emotional vulnerability and subsequently abused her, especially after their daughter's birth in 2018.

The case, filed with Jaipur's SMS Hospital police, accuses Modi of abuse, threats, and illegal activities, as well as misuse of his official position. Authorities have charged him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

TRENDING

1
Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegations

Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegati...

 Turkey
2
Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

 Global
3
Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

 Bhutan
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025