Allegations of Abuse in Rajasthan Cadre: IAS Couple in Turmoil
IAS officer Bharti Dixit has filed an FIR against her husband, fellow IAS officer Ashish Modi, alleging domestic violence and abuse. The complaint includes accusations of physical assault, illegal confinement, and threats involving criminal elements. The case is under investigation, with Dixit seeking police protection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An FIR lodged by IAS officer Bharti Dixit alleges severe domestic abuse by her husband, IAS officer Ashish Modi. The complaint details sustained physical and mental mistreatment she endured.
Dixit claims Modi manipulated her into marriage during a time of emotional vulnerability and subsequently abused her, especially after their daughter's birth in 2018.
The case, filed with Jaipur's SMS Hospital police, accuses Modi of abuse, threats, and illegal activities, as well as misuse of his official position. Authorities have charged him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
