Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

A suicide bombing outside Islamabad's judiciary complex claimed 12 lives and injured 27, including security personnel and a lawyer. The attack, suspected to be linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, raises concerns over escalating terrorism in Pakistan. Officials stress the need for identifying the attacker and potential Afghan connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:05 IST
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

A devastating suicide bombing outside a court in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 individuals and left 27 others wounded. The attack took place near a police vehicle, as the bomber failed to enter the court complex situated in the city's G-11 sector.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the casualties, expressing urgency in identifying the perpetrator and exploring possible links to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group known for similar attacks. Rescue teams swiftly transported the bodies and injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.

Government and military officials criticized Afghanistan for allegedly harboring terrorists, urging immediate action to curb cross-border violence. The blast amplifies the growing anxiety over security challenges in the region, particularly as Pakistan navigates strained peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

