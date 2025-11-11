Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

A devastating suicide bombing outside a court in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 individuals and left 27 others wounded. The attack took place near a police vehicle, as the bomber failed to enter the court complex situated in the city's G-11 sector.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the casualties, expressing urgency in identifying the perpetrator and exploring possible links to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group known for similar attacks. Rescue teams swiftly transported the bodies and injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.

Government and military officials criticized Afghanistan for allegedly harboring terrorists, urging immediate action to curb cross-border violence. The blast amplifies the growing anxiety over security challenges in the region, particularly as Pakistan navigates strained peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

