Senegal's Debt Dilemma: Navigating Financial Vulnerabilities Amid IMF Standoff

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Senegal are in discussions over the country's debt vulnerabilities. The IMF had previously suspended financial aid due to hidden debts. While the IMF suggests debt restructuring, the Senegalese government, led by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, is resisting this option, citing fiscal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:53 IST
The International Monetary Fund has engaged in discussions with Senegal regarding strategies to tackle the West African nation's significant debt problems. Following the disclosure of debts exceeding $11 billion by a new government last year, the IMF had suspended a $1.8 billion support package.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has voiced his disapproval of the IMF's push for debt restructuring, which has impacted Senegal's international bonds. Current statistics show a continuing decline in bond performance, reflecting investor concerns.

Without IMF support, Senegal faces a challenging financial landscape. As other African nations have experienced prolonged debt restructuring processes, Senegal aims to avoid this route by proposing a new economic recovery plan and seeking domestic financial resolutions.

